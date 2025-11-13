Uzbekistan reports positive industrial trends in Central Asia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 13. Central Asia’s industrial sector has been demonstrating steady growth of around 6 percent per year, twice the global average, the President Mirziyoyev's article “Central Asia on the Threshold of a New Era” says, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The head of state attributed this progress to the emergence of new forms of industrial cooperation, including the establishment of joint investment funds such as the Uzbek-Kyrgyz, Uzbek-Tajik, and Kazakh-Kyrgyz funds, as well as the implementation of projects in automotive manufacturing, electrical engineering, textiles, and agriculture.