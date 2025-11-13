Uzbekistan reports positive industrial trends in Central Asia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 13. Central
Asia’s industrial sector has been demonstrating steady growth of
around 6 percent per year, twice the global average, the President
Mirziyoyev's article “Central Asia on the Threshold of a New Era”
says, Trend reports
via the press service of the Uzbek president.
The head of state attributed this progress to the emergence of
new forms of industrial cooperation, including the establishment of
joint investment funds such as the Uzbek-Kyrgyz, Uzbek-Tajik, and
Kazakh-Kyrgyz funds, as well as the implementation of projects in
automotive manufacturing, electrical engineering, textiles, and
agriculture.
President Mirziyoyev highlighted that a central mechanism for
bolstering regional cooperation is the Action Plan for the
Development of Industrial Cooperation for 2025–2027, endorsed by
the Central Asian states. He emphasized that cross-border trade
zones and international industrial cooperation centers are
expanding rapidly, thereby promoting the development of small and
medium-sized enterprises.
Over the past eight years, the aggregate GDP of Central Asian
states has nearly 2.5-folded, reaching $520 billion, while the
region’s foreign trade turnover has more than doubled, attaining
$253 billion. Intra-regional trade within Central Asia has also
seen a twofold increase, amounting to approximately $11 billion,
and investment flows within the region have expanded 5.6 times.
Specifically, regarding Uzbekistan, the country’s trade turnover
with its Central Asian neighbors has tripled, rising from $2.4
billion in 2016 to $7.2 billion in 2024, while the number of joint
ventures has surpassed 1,800.