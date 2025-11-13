Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan reports positive industrial trends in Central Asia

Economy Materials 13 November 2025 12:09 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Uzbek president's office

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 13. Central Asia’s industrial sector has been demonstrating steady growth of around 6 percent per year, twice the global average, the President Mirziyoyev's article “Central Asia on the Threshold of a New Era” says, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The head of state attributed this progress to the emergence of new forms of industrial cooperation, including the establishment of joint investment funds such as the Uzbek-Kyrgyz, Uzbek-Tajik, and Kazakh-Kyrgyz funds, as well as the implementation of projects in automotive manufacturing, electrical engineering, textiles, and agriculture.

President Mirziyoyev highlighted that a central mechanism for bolstering regional cooperation is the Action Plan for the Development of Industrial Cooperation for 2025–2027, endorsed by the Central Asian states. He emphasized that cross-border trade zones and international industrial cooperation centers are expanding rapidly, thereby promoting the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Over the past eight years, the aggregate GDP of Central Asian states has nearly 2.5-folded, reaching $520 billion, while the region’s foreign trade turnover has more than doubled, attaining $253 billion. Intra-regional trade within Central Asia has also seen a twofold increase, amounting to approximately $11 billion, and investment flows within the region have expanded 5.6 times. Specifically, regarding Uzbekistan, the country’s trade turnover with its Central Asian neighbors has tripled, rising from $2.4 billion in 2016 to $7.2 billion in 2024, while the number of joint ventures has surpassed 1,800.

