Azerbaijan, IFC hold talks on expanding Middle Corridor transit potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13.​ Azerbaijan held discussions with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on advancing the development of the Middle Corridor and issues of mutual interest related to Caspian crossings, the country's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We met with Wiebke Schloemer, Regional Director for the Western Balkans and South Caucasus at the International Finance Corporation. During the meeting, we provided detailed information about the activities and ongoing projects of companies within AZCON Holding. We discussed issues of mutual interest concerning the development of the Middle Corridor and Caspian crossings.

We also exchanged views on potential areas of cooperation in public transport, air transport, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), and the Baku Shipyard, as well as on prospects for attracting private investors to these companies in the future,” the post reads.