Lithuanian FM meets U.S. representative to United Nations in New York

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. During his visit to the United States, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys met in New York with U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mike Waltz to discuss transatlantic security issues and the broader security situation along NATO’s eastern borders, Trend reports via the MFA Lithuania.

“Security, defense enhancement, and economic resilience are Lithuania’s top priorities. We are committed to deepening cooperation with the United States in these areas, both bilaterally and through multilateral formats,” said Minister Budrys.

During the discussions, the two officials highlighted the importance of continued collaboration to strengthen defense capabilities, improve crisis response, and enhance resilience across allied nations.

To note, Lithuania joined NATO on March 29, 2004, having pursued membership since regaining independence and participating in NATO's Membership Action Plan (MAP) since 1999.

