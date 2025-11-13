Azerbaijan details its main export and import destinations in 9M2025
Azerbaijan trades with 173 countries, with a $35.4 billion turnover: exports $18.6B, imports $16.7 billion. Non-oil exports reach $2.6 billion, led by Russia (33.2%) and Türkiye (16.4%). Top import sources are China (19.9%), Russia (16.5%), and Türkiye (10.5%).
