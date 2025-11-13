Iran and Qatar hold talks on bilateral and regional affairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Iran and Qatar exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional processes, Trend reports via the Iranian MFA.

Meanwhile, on November 13, a telephone conversation took place between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani.

During the telephone conversation, the foreign ministers of the two countries noted the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.

The sides emphasized the importance of continuing the efforts of countries in the region to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The parties exchanged views on the resolution proposed by the U.S. to the UN Security Council on the Gaza Strip.