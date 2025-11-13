Azerbaijan counts up home-run non-Islamic religious communities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. A total of 38 non-Islamic religious communities currently operate in Azerbaijan, and the U.S. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the 39th to join them, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations Gunduz Ismayilov said at the opening of the church's Baku office, Trend reports.

He pointed out that, just like every other state-registered religious community, this church's activities will be backed by the letter of the law.

"This religious community is the latest non-Islamic religious community to be registered with the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations. The church began its official activities in July 2024 after undergoing state registration. The opening ceremony was evaluated as a clear example of freedom of conscience in the country.

The fact that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been officially registered in our country and is operating freely is an indicator of the importance given to religious diversity, tolerance, and multicultural values ​​in Azerbaijan," he added.

