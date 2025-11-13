President of Uzbekistan highlights key priorities for Central Asia’s regional integration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 13. The development of intraregional trade, the simplification of border crossing procedures, and the creation of favorable conditions for mutual investment are crucial for economic growth in Central Asia, the President Mirziyoyev's article “Central Asia on the Threshold of a New Era” says, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

Moreover, in this article, President Mirziyoyev outlined key tasks that will determine the region’s stability and future development dynamics.

In the economic sphere, the president also emphasized the need to actively advance industrial cooperation, build regional and interregional supply chains, develop cross-border trade zones, expand transport and economic corridors, and promote joint projects in transport, energy, agriculture, and the digital economy.

He highlighted the importance of deepening regional cooperation, strengthening existing mechanisms, and ensuring their stability and practical effectiveness. The president noted that without efficient regional institutions, it is impossible to achieve systemic development and ensure the effective implementation of jointly adopted decisions.

He emphasized that environmental cooperation should be accorded particular attention, encompassing climate adaptation, joint initiatives to preserve transboundary water resources and biodiversity, and the transition toward green energy and low-carbon technologies. He noted that Central Asia possesses the potential to evolve into a region of sustainable environmental development and a model of responsible ecological stewardship.

Furthermore, he underscored the significance of developing coordinated foreign-policy approaches among Central Asian states. In the context of increasing geopolitical turbulence and intensifying competition among global power centers, the alignment of regional positions on the international stage is emerging as a crucial element in maintaining stability and protecting common interests.

On this foundation, the president advocated for the continued advancement of the “Central Asia plus” cooperation formats, which have demonstrated their effectiveness in fostering pragmatic partnerships with major international stakeholders.