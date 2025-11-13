President of Kazakhstan to pay state visit to Uzbekistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 13. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will undertake a state visit to Uzbekistan on November 14-15, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

The visit will include bilateral discussions between the two heads of state, alongside participation in a session of the Supreme Intergovernmental Council of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Additionally, on November 16, Tokayev is slated to attend the seventh Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, also taking place in Tashkent.

The previous state visit of Tokayev to Uzbekistan took place on December 21, 2022. An informal meeting between Tokayev and Mirziyoyev was held in Almaty on March 29, 2025.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Kazakhstan reached $3 billion from January through August 2025, which is an increase of approximately 3.5 percent compared to $2.9 billion during the same period in 2024.