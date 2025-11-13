Croatia strengthens its presence, economic cooperation in Southeast Asia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Croatia is strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia and expanding economic cooperation as Minister Gordan Grlić Radman visited Indonesia at the invitation of Foreign Minister Sugiono, Trend reports citing the Croatian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

The visit marked an important step forward in enhancing political dialogue and economic ties between Croatia and Indonesia.

Grlić Radman reaffirmed Croatia’s commitment to further deepen relations with Indonesia, emphasizing that the two countries are united by their dedication to peace, stability, and multilateralism. Croatia recognizes Indonesia as a key partner in Southeast Asia and as an important actor in global supply chains.

Discussions with Indonesian officials focused primarily on opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation, an area with significant potential for growth. The progress made toward concluding the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the European Union and Indonesia was particularly welcomed, as its entry into force will open new opportunities for Croatian companies.

The minister’s delegation included representatives of Croatian businesses interested in entering the Indonesian market, which comprises nearly 300 million people. During the visit, they held a series of meetings with Indonesian institutions and representatives of the business sector.

While in Jakarta, Grlić Radman visited the ASEAN Secretariat, where he met with Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn. Their discussions centered on ASEAN’s role in maintaining regional stability and on further developing Croatia’s cooperation with Southeast Asian countries, including Croatia’s intention to accede to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC).

The minister also met with Budi Djiwandono, Deputy Chair of Commission I of the Indonesian Parliament (responsible for defence, security, and foreign affairs), Sofyan Tan, Chair of the Indonesia-Croatia Interparliamentary Friendship Group, and Anis Matta, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Religious Affairs. The talks focused on strengthening political dialogue, interparliamentary cooperation, and the continued development of institutional ties between the two countries.

The visit also provided an opportunity for a meeting with Archbishop Piero Pioppo, Apostolic Nuncio and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Indonesia, during which views were exchanged on social and humanitarian issues in Southeast Asia.

Grlić Radman’s official visit to Indonesia confirmed the mutual commitment to strengthening political, economic, and institutional relations and to opening new avenues of cooperation between the two countries.