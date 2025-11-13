U.S. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens office in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13.​ Azerbaijan's Baku has hosted the opening of the U.S. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ office, Trend reports.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by prominent figures, including Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations; David Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Jack Gerard, member of the Quorum of the Seventy and First Counselor of the Europe Central Area Office; Miles Hansen, President and Board Director of the Stirling Foundation; and Paul Picard, member of the Europe Central and Eurasian Quorum of the Seventy.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was formally registered in Azerbaijan in 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (commonly known as the Mormon Church) is a Christian-based religious organization that, while rooted in traditional Christian teachings, differs from other Christian denominations in certain doctrinal aspects. The Church is led by 15 apostles, who form its highest governing bodies: the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The senior apostle serves as the President of the Church and selects two other apostles as counselors; together, they constitute the First Presidency. The remaining twelve apostles form the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Following the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the next highest governing body is the Presidency of the Seventy. Currently, there are eight Quorums of the Seventy, which act as sub-organizations within the Presidency. Each Quorum can include up to seventy members. Some members of the Quorums serve in administrative roles at Church headquarters, while others provide leadership in congregations around the world. Local congregations are overseen by bishops.

Brigham Young University (BYU)

The Church's flagship institution of higher education, Brigham Young University (BYU), is recognized as one of the most prestigious universities in the United States and worldwide. Located in Provo, Utah, BYU is home to the Center for International Law and Religious Studies, which organizes the International Law and Religion Symposium annually in Provo.

The Stirling Foundation

The Stirling Foundation, closely affiliated with the Church, reflects its values of family unity, service, education, and interfaith dialogue, with members of the Church represented throughout its board and founding team.