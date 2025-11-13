Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland set to extend bilateral cooperation program

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 13. Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland plan to extend their bilateral cooperation program, which was initially planned for 2022-2025, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The initiative was reviewed during joint political consultations in Bishkek, chaired by Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Meder Abakirov and Switzerland’s Under-Secretary of State, Pierre-Yves Fuchs, Director of the Department of Eurasia of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

The parties engaged in discussions on expanding the legal framework governing bilateral relations, upcoming visits and events scheduled for 2026, and measures to further advance trade, investment, and cooperation in the water and energy sectors. They also underscored their joint activities within international organizations, including the UN and OSCE, and exchanged perspectives on multilateral initiatives of mutual interest.

The 2022–2025 cooperation program envisages the allocation of over 80 million Swiss francs (approximately $100 million) for the development of Kyrgyzstan. The program focuses on three primary areas: support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the green economy; healthcare reforms and the enhancement of local governance; and water resources management and energy efficiency. Switzerland is implementing this program through its embassy in Bishkek, in coordination with the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.