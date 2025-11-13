Bulgaria, Poland reaffirm EU and NATO unity during farewell talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13.​ Bulgaria and Poland once again underlined their commitment to strengthening unity within the European Union and NATO, Trend reports citing the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry.

The reaffirmation came during a farewell meeting between Minister Georg Georgiev and the Ambassador of Poland to Bulgaria, H.E. Maciej Szymański, held on November 12.

Minister Georgiev expressed gratitude for Ambassador Szymański’s efforts and contribution to promoting Bulgarian-Polish relations over the past six years.

During the conversation, both sides highly appreciated the upward development of bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, highlighting the prospects in priority sectors such as security, defense, and energy.

The interlocutors agreed on the importance of strengthening unity within the EU and NATO in view of the need to address common challenges.

For his part, the Polish ambassador congratulated Bulgaria on its achievements in joining the Schengen Area and the Eurozone.