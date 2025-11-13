Lithuania strengthens ties with U.S. tech and finance giants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys met with representatives of U.S. companies Citi, Palantir, and IBM to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the field of innovation and investment, Trend reports via the Lithuanian MFA.

In the course of the meetings, the sides emphasized the strategic importance of transatlantic cooperation in strengthening economic ties, promoting the development of high technologies, advancing cybersecurity solutions, and fostering data management innovations.

“Lithuania sees great potential for collaboration with U.S. leaders in the technology and financial sectors. Our country offers a reliable, open, and innovative environment that supports sustainable projects and strengthens mutual economic connections,” said Minister Budrys.

The discussions also focused on expanding strategic partnerships in artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud solutions, and financial technologies (fintech).