Uzbekistan, Hungary explore joint projects to support digital transformation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 13. Uzbekistan and Hungary discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the telecommunications sector, with a particular focus on modernizing infrastructure, improving service quality, and increasing asset management efficiency, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, and a Hungarian delegation led by Gellért Jászai, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for the Development of International Business Relations of Hungary and Chairman of the Board of 4iG, one of Hungary’s leading telecommunications and IT companies.

During the talks, the sides underscored the importance of introducing advanced technologies and leveraging international best practices to accelerate Uzbekistan’s digital transformation.

The Chairman of 4iG expressed the company’s readiness to actively support the development of Uzbekistan’s IT infrastructure, roll out innovative technological solutions, expand outsourcing services, and train qualified specialists. The parties also explored opportunities for cooperation within the framework of the national “Digital Uzbekistan 2030” program.

Following the discussions, the sides reaffirmed their interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation and implementing joint projects aimed at supporting the country’s sustainable technological development.

Meanwhile, the total portfolio of joint Uzbek–Hungarian investment projects amounts to over $500 million, while new initiatives worth more than 1.5 billion euros are being developed across various sectors.