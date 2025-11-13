Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13.​ ​The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went down by $2.35, or 3.47 percent, on November 12 from the previous level, coming in at $65.43 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $2.35, or 3.58 percent, landing at $63.22 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $2.42, or 4.57 percent, to $50.56 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dropped by $2.32, or 3.61 percent, to $62 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

