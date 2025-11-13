Iran sets date to complete North-South Transport Corridor in Kurdistan Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Iran is set to accomplish the full scope of projects on the North-South International Transport Corridor in western Kurdistan province by the end of the incumbent government’s tenure in August 2028, said Farzaneh Sadegh, the country’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Trend reports via the Ministry.

Speaking at an event marking the opening of a 25-kilometer section of the corridor in Kurdistan, Sadegh stated that the corridor, which links northwestern Iran at the Bazargan border with the southwestern port of Imam Khomeini and the Shalamcheh border, plays a key role in boosting transit through the country and supporting economic development.

A total of 325 kilometers of the highway, connecting the Bazargan border to the Imam Khomeini port south of Iran’s border with Türkiye, traverse the Kurdistan region. The project is segmented into 14 construction sections. To date, 175 kilometers have been finalized and opened to traffic, with expenditures totaling 187 trillion rials (circa $314 million), while work proceeds on the remaining 150 kilometers..

The newly inaugurated 25-kilometer segment required an investment of 30 trillion rials (about $50.3 million). At the same time, construction on a 66-kilometer section has been accelerated, also with an investment of 30 trillion rials (about $50.3 million).

Once fully operational, the highway is expected to reduce traffic accidents by 30 percent, shorten travel time by 20 minutes, and cut both fuel consumption and air pollution.

