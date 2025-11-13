Azerbaijan flaunts its liberated lands' restoration efforts to Brazil's Belem (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Restoration activities carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated areas within the framework of the 'Great Return' program, based on 'smart' and 'green' urban planning principles, have been presented to the international audience by Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev in Belem, Brazil, Trend reports citing the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.

A delegation led by Guliyev visited Belem within the 30th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30).

The chairman, speaking at the Ministerial Meeting on Urban Planning and Climate Change and at the round table on “Informal settlements, land transformation, and housing provision,” emphasized the importance of multilevel cooperation in addressing housing and climate challenges.

He also noted that Azerbaijan’s co-chairmanship in the Baku Sustainability Coalition and the UN Intergovernmental Working Group on “Adequate Housing for All” has made a significant contribution to the integration of urban planning and climate agendas.

Speaking at the ministerial meeting organized on the occasion of Urban Planning Day held within COP30, the Committee Chairman noted that Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29 gave a new impetus to multilevel climate cooperation and stressed the importance of the Baku Sustainability Coalition and the Multilevel Action Pathways (MAP) initiative in this regard.

During the visit, Guliyev also met with Brazil’s Minister of Cities Jader Filho to deliberate on prospects for collaboration in sustainable and inclusive urban development and to furnish details regarding the preparations for the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), scheduled for May 17-22, 2026, in Baku.

Simultaneously, Guliyev, serving as the national coordinator for WUF13, extended invitations to participants during his addresses and meetings at COP30 to join the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku, building upon Azerbaijan’s COP29 experience and multidimensional cooperation agenda.

He underlined that this global platform will create a unique opportunity for discussions on the future of cities, climate resilience, and innovative urban planning.

