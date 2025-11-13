Uzbekistan reports growth in trade with its Central Asian neighbors and Azerbaijan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 13. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan rose by 10 percent in the first nine months of 2025, reaching $5.5 billion, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade (MIIT) of Uzbekistan.

This steady growth has come about since 2017, with bilateral trade coming in at $3.2 billion, but by 2024 this figure had shot up to $6.9 billion. Trade with Kazakhstan is now closing in on $4 billion; with Kyrgyzstan it adds up to nearly $700 million; with Tajikistan it exceeds $570 million; and with Turkmenistan it has more than doubled over the past five years, reaching $1.15 billion. Trade with Azerbaijan has also grown, increasing by 13 percent since the start of the year.

The above trends were highlighted at the first meeting of the Council of Ministers of Trade and Investment of the Central Asian countries, along with representatives of Kyrgyzstan’s diplomatic mission and Azerbaijan, held in Tashkent under the chairmanship of MIIT Minister Laziz Kudratov.

Organized by the MIIT, the event marked an important step in strengthening practical cooperation and institutionalizing economic dialogue among regional partners. Participants discussed measures to increase mutual trade to $20 billion, establish joint production facilities under the “Made in Central Asia” brand, expand industrial cooperation, and attract international investment.

