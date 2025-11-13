Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin rises in price
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin rose to 1.19 billion rials ($2,001) on November 13 from 1.18 billion rials ($1,977) a day earlier. The older coin traded at 1.14 billion rials ($1,917), the half at 619 million ($1,039), the quarter at 352 million ($602), and one gram of 18-carat gold at 116 million rials ($194).
