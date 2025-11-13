Hosting U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is shared historic achievement - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. There are also good results in sports cooperation, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA), Trend reports.

"Thanks to the joint efforts of the two countries (Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan), the FIFA Executive Committee decided to award the hosting rights for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan as co-hosts. This is a shared historic achievement that will unite Europe and Asia," said President Ilham Aliyev.