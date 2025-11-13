Opening of Zangezur Corridor to benefit all Central Asian countries - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The opening of the Zangezur Corridor will benefit all Central Asian countries, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA), Trend reports.

"One of the key areas of cooperation between our countries is the development of diversified transport and logistics infrastructure coupled with the expansion of transit capabilities. The participation of our countries in the Middle Corridor International Transport Route is of particular importance for this sphere, where Azerbaijan is serving as an important transit country for Uzbekistan and countries of Central Asia. In recent years, increasing export opportunities and shipments through the Middle Corridor have acquired particular strategic significance.

In 2024, the volume of transit traffic between our countries increased by over 18 percent compared to 2023, exceeding 1.3 million tons. In the first nine months of 2025, this figure reached around 1 million tons, demonstrating dynamic growth in transport exchange.

Azerbaijan's modern transport infrastructure, including its commercial fleet, the Alat International Trade Port, whose capacity will reach 25 million tons in the coming years, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, and the country's nine international airports are all seen as factors to enhance Azerbaijan's role as a global transport and logistical hub. Furthermore, the opening of the Zangezur Corridor will benefit all Central Asian countries.

The development of air traffic and the frequency of flights between our cities are of particular importance. AZAL operates regular passenger flights: Baku–Tashkent–Baku seven flights per week, Baku–Samarkand–Baku two flights per week, and Baku–Urgench–Baku two flights per week. Uzbekistan Airways operates three flights per week on the Tashkent–Baku–Tashkent route, and Centrum company operates two flights per week," said President Ilham Aliyev.