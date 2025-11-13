Relations between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan currently at highest level - that of allies - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are currently positioned at the highest level – that of allies, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA), Trend reports.

"It is of no small important factor that impacts on the development of our relations, is the personal, confident and friendly relationship I have shaped with the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev. In particular, I would like to highlight the President's personal contribution to the progression of our interstate relations and the way he constantly puts focus on the issues to consistently solidify the multifaceted cooperation.

It is always a great honor and pleasure for us to welcome the leader of brotherly Uzbekistan, a prominent statesman and a great friend of Azerbaijan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on our soil. As you noted, there have been five such visits over the past year and a half. All this clearly demonstrates the high dynamics of our relations.

Last August, I made a state visit to Uzbekistan, and the President of Uzbekistan made a state visit to Azerbaijan in July of this year. During these historic visits, dozens of important documents were signed, including the Declaration on the Further Strengthening of Strategic Partnership, the Treaty on Allied Relations, the Roadmap for the Implementation of the Treaty on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2025-2029, just to name a few. A tremendous amount of work has been accomplished in a short period of time. All these mutual visits have become a significant driver in fostering Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in all areas, both bilaterally and in terms of new partnership opportunities within a common geographic area encompassing Central Asia and the Caspian region," said President Ilham Aliyev.