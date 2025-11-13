Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan set to open trade houses to strengthen bilateral ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 13. Kazakhstan is preparing to sign an agreement with Turkmenistan on establishing trading houses in Almaty and Ashgabat to strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Open Normative Acts Portal.

The draft government resolution, titled "On the Signing of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Turkmenistan on the Establishment of Trading Houses in the Republic of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan", is currently open for public review. The draft, prepared on November 12, 2025, will remain under public discussion until November 17, 2025

The resolution, formulated in accordance with directives issued following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Turkmenistan on October 10, 2024, seeks to elevate bilateral trade to $1 billion, diversify the spectrum of exchanged goods, and enhance the operations of the Kazakh-Turkmen Working Group.

The agreement emphasizes the establishment of trade houses in the capitals of both nations, aiming to streamline business interactions, promote national products, and create favorable conditions for investment. The action plan includes organizing exhibitions, improving logistics and consulting services, and developing a robust export and investment platform. The government anticipates that these initiatives will be realized within the next year.