Northern Cyprus highlights steady development of relations with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Relations between Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) develop further every year, Ufug Turganer, the TRNC's representative in Azerbaijan, told Trend on the sidelines of the event held in Baku on the occasion of the republic's 42nd anniversary.

"We share the sorrow and pain of the Turkish nation. Once again, we pray to God to have mercy on all our martyrs.

As the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, it's important for us to be next to Türkiye, in Baku.

We are currently on the land of brotherly Azerbaijan. Relations between Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus are developing further every year," he explained.

Turganer added that efforts are being made to further develop these relations, and relevant activities will continue in the future.

Today, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' 42nd independence anniversary is marked at an official reception in Baku. State and government officials, MPs, businesspeople, and media attend the gathering.

