Azerbaijan weighs construction progress of Horadiz-Aghband railway to Zangezur corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The design and construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line, paving the way to the Zangezur corridor, are nearly in the home stretch, with 85 percent and 68 percent of the work wrapped up, respectively, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the statement, eight stations, 22 bridges, two large tunnels, and a total of more than 550 engineering structures are being built under this megaproject, characterizing the 'Great Return' and its greater regional impact.

"This line will both boost the economic development of Karabakh and East Zangezur, end the transport blockade of Nakhchivan, and become the next 'iron bridge' connecting Europe and Asia," the statement notes.

"Great Return" is a project launched by the Azerbaijani government to reconstruct and repopulate the lands liberated from occupation. The initiative encompasses the restoration of infrastructure, residential buildings, educational institutions, and medical facilities in regions such as Karabakh and East Zangezur, aiming to facilitate the secure and voluntary repatriation of internally displaced persons to their ancestral territories. The notion aims to rejuvenate the economic, cultural, and social vitality of these lands.

The construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line commenced in February 2021, following the foundation-laying ceremony conducted by President Ilham Aliyev. The project commenced by presidential decree on March 13, 2021, with design and building activities commencing shortly thereafter.

