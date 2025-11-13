Iceland scores second goal in World Cup match against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The second goal was scored in the match between the national teams of Azerbaijan and Iceland, which is taking place as part of the 5th round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying tournament, Trend reports.

Icelandic national team defender Sverrir Ingason scored a goal in the 39th minute.

21:44 (GMT+4) A match between the national teams of Azerbaijan and Iceland is taking place in Baku as part of the 5th round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying tournament, Trend reports.

Icelandic national team player Albert Gundmundsson scored a goal in the 20th minute of the game.

The match is being refereed by a team of referees from Montenegro and Serbia.

Will be updated