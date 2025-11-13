Turkish firefighting plane crashed, killing one person

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. A Turkish firefighting plane crashed in Croatia, the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry says, Trend reports.

The wreckage of a firefighting plane was found near the town of Senj, Croatia. The pilot died in the crash.

Two fire-fighting aircraft "AT8022" belonging to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Forestry flew to Croatia for technical inspection.

The ministry noted that two aircraft departed from Canakkale to Zagreb, Croatia, for a scheduled technical inspection, but landed at Rijeka Airport at night due to adverse weather conditions.

"One of our planes landed at Rijeka Airport on its way back, and contact with the other plane was lost at 18:25 Turkish time," the ministry said.