Azerbaijani foreign minister explores cooperation issues with Pakistani ombudsman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed cooperation issues with President of the Asian Ombudsman Association, Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The meeting welcomed the steady and friendly development of relations between the two countries, grounded in the principles of brotherhood and mutual respect, emphasizing the exceptional role of high-level contacts between the leaders of both countries in shaping the strategic partnership.

Moreover, the meeting expressed satisfaction with the numerous bilateral and multilateral meetings held over the past year, including the trilateral summit of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye in the city of Lachin, Azerbaijan, this May, and the participation of the Prime Minister of Pakistan in the military parade marking the fifth anniversary of Victory Day on November 8.

The discussion also noted the growing dynamics of economic cooperation and mutual investments between the two countries, stressing that this positive trend supports progress in other areas of partnership as well.

Besides, the meeting pointed out that cooperation between the ombudsman institutions of Azerbaijan and Pakistan adds further value to the deepening and expansion of bilateral relations.

The coordinated activities of the two countries based on mutual support within international and regional organizations, including the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, were highly appreciated.

Additionally, the meeting exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

