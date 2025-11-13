Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan ink protocol of 13th Intergovernmental Council meeting

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 13. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan signed the Protocol of the 13th Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council during a meeting in Astana, formalizing agreements on expanding bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, energy, agriculture, and tourism, Trend reports via the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

The protocol was signed during a meeting between the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, in Astana.

The sides reported that trade between the nations had reached $1.4 billion in the first eight months of 2025, with agricultural trade experiencing a notable 42 percent increase, totaling $326 million, primarily driven by Kazakh exports. The protocol further underscored significant infrastructure advancements, such as the completion of reconstruction at key border checkpoints, including Kichi-Kapka–Besagash, Ak-Tilek–Karasuu, and Karkyra–Kegen, which are anticipated to substantially improve bilateral trade flows. Additionally, the restoration of the Nizhny Chui–Ak-Suu checkpoint was highlighted as another crucial development.

The parties emphasized that the growing momentum of the strategic partnership can be attributed to the personal support and political commitment of Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov, alongside the agreements made during their recent official visits.