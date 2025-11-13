Azerbaijan's ANAMA and EU delegation debate enhancing mine clearance co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Enhancement of cooperation in the field of mine clearance has been discussed between Azerbaijan's National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the European Union (EU), Trend reports.

The discussion was held during the meeting of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of ANAMA, Vugar Suleymanov, with the recently appointed Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Marijana Kujundžić.

Kujundžić was provided with a detailed overview of the landmine situation in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, including the scope of contamination, the challenges mines pose to reconstruction efforts and the return of displaced persons, as well as the ongoing large-scale demining operations.

The conversation also encompassed the continued European Union support for humanitarian mine clearance initiatives in Azerbaijan, potential opportunities for new collaborative projects, and other issues of mutual interest.

