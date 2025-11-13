Qatar appoints new ambassador to Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 13. Nasser bin
Ahmed Al-Taher has formally embarked on his tenure as Qatar’s
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkmenistan,
following the presentation of his credentials to Turkmenistan's
Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.
During their discussions, the diplomats committed to enhancing
Turkmen-Qatari cooperation across a range of areas, including
politics, economics, trade, culture, and humanitarian affairs. They
underscored the significance of the Intergovernmental
Turkmen-Qatari Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation,
with its next session set to take place in Doha later this
month.
The diplomats also addressed the significant high-level
engagement and participation in Turkmenistan’s observance of the
International Year of Peace and Trust, International Neutrality
Day, and the 30th anniversary of the country’s permanent
neutrality. They commended the fruitful collaboration between the
two nations within various international organizations, notably the
United Nations.