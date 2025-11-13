Azerbaijani Central Bank maps out partnership expansion prospects with IFC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) discussed the possibilities of expanding partnership, Trend reports via the CBA.

The CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov received a delegation led by the IFC Director for the Western Balkans and the South Caucasus, Wiebke Schloemer.

The meeting exchanged views on the initiatives implemented in the country with the support of the IFC and projects implemented within the framework of public-private partnership, as well as the organization's future plans to contribute to improving the economic sustainability of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the meeting highly appreciated the current state of cooperation between the CBA and the IFC.

The CBA and IFC commenced their partnership when Azerbaijan joined the IFC as a member in 1995. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has thus far invested in approximately 60 long-term projects in Azerbaijan and has contributed to government initiatives across more than 20 advisory domains.

