Fitch lays down Uzbektelecom’s ‘BB’ rating with stable outlook

Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 13. International rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Uzbektelecom JSC at ‘BB’ with a stable outlook, Trend reports, citing Uzbektelecom.

According to Fitch Ratings, the Company’s Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) has been assessed at ‘bb–’.

“This assessment confirms the company’s financial stability and the continued expansion of the range and quality of its services, as well as its important role in the development of the country’s digital infrastructure,” Uzbektelecom stated.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of 2025, Uzbektelecom reported a net profit of 321.1 billion soums ($26.8 million)—almost 19 times higher than the 17.4 billion soums ($1.45 million) recorded in the same period last year.

According to the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Uzbekistan, as of November 13, 2025, 1 USD adds up to 11 985.10 UZS.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel