Azerbaijan’s MFA extends condolences on death of renowned journalist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expressed its condolences to the family, relatives, and colleagues of the well-known Azerbaijani journalist, former correspondent of the Euronews TV channel, Emin Ibrahimov, in connection with his tragic death, the publication of the ministry on X page said, Trend reports.

"As a professional representative of Azerbaijani journalism, Emin Ibrahimov, who took a place both in our country and in the international media environment, was remembered for his objectivity, patriotism, and high professionalism in his reports, especially during the Patriotic War," the post said.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani journalist and Euronews correspondent Emin Ibrahimov died in a car accident in Türkiye.