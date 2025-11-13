Azerbaijan attaches special importance to comprehensive development of cooperation with all Central Asian countries - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the comprehensive development of collaboration with all countries in the region (Central Asia) at the highest level, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA), Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia represent an integrated historical, cultural, geographical and geopolitical space of growing strategic significance. The Caspian Sea, which may, at first glance, appear to physically separate Azerbaijan from the countries of Central Asia, is actually a substantial factor in bringing these countries together. Today, the Caspian Sea is not a mere geographical notion as it is, above all, a symbol of the strategic unity, economic potential and historical cooperation of our peoples.

Our countries do not just share a common geography, but are also bound together by historical and cultural ties, common religious and spiritual values, traditions and customs.

Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the comprehensive development of collaboration with all countries in the region at the highest level. I believe that the strategic partnership and allied relations established between the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan on a bilateral basis, as well as our active political dialogue and reciprocal visits, play a key role in making this cooperation format successful.

The dynamic nature of such visits and contacts between heads of state over the past few years clearly demonstrates the high level of our relations. Thus, over the past three years, the heads of Central Asian states have made approximately 30 visits to Azerbaijan, whereas I have visited fraternal countries 13 times during the same period," said President Ilham Aliyev.