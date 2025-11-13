Estonian FM visits Berlin for high-level meetings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna is visiting Germany’s capital, Berlin, for a series of high-level meetings, Trend reports via the Estonian MFA.

His agenda includes talks with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, members of the Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Armin Laschet, Ellen Demuth, Knut Abraham, Stefan Keuter, and Ralf Stegner, as well as with Chancellor’s Foreign Policy Advisor Günter Sautter and State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Niels Annen.

In addition, Minister Tsahkna will inaugurate the newly renovated Estonian Embassy in Berlin together with German Minister for Economic Affairs Katherina Reiche and Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office Gunther Krichbaum.

As part of his itinerary, he will present remarks at an embassy-hosted real estate seminar and engage in a roundtable on Estonia’s digital experience with representatives from Estonian companies and German journalists.