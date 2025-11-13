Serbia, Switzerland enhance collaboration ahead of EXPO 2027 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Marko Đurić, met with Andrea Saxer Rauber, Co-Chair of the Serbia–Switzerland Joint Commission for Economic Affairs, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, innovation, education, and other key areas ahead of EXPO 2027, Trend reports via the Serbian Foreign Ministry.

The Serbian foreign minister expressed satisfaction with the quality and continuity of the political dialogue, referring to his bilateral visit to Switzerland in June this year, as well as the recent political consultations between the two countries’ foreign ministries held in Bern. He emphasized that Switzerland, thanks to dynamic and intensive cooperation in many areas, represents a reliable partner of Serbia and an important investor with significant experience in science and high technology, innovation, infrastructure, energy, and environmental protection.

Minister Đurić noted that the largest share of Serbia’s trade is conducted with countries in the region and EU member states, but that Serbia is also strengthening its position and establishing economic contacts with other prosperous markets in Africa and Asia. He expressed gratitude for Switzerland’s continuous support—despite not being an EU member but maintaining strong relations with the Union—on Serbia’s path toward European integration. He underlined that Serbia is working intensively and with dedication on implementing social reforms in order to fulfill the conditions for full EU membership, which, along with preserving stability and political and military neutrality, remains one of the country’s main foreign policy priorities.

Highlighting Serbia’s progress on projects related to the World Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2027, Minister Đurić thanked Switzerland for being the first country to officially confirm participation in the event, which will host representatives from around 130 countries.

Both sides agreed that the large Serbian diaspora in Switzerland, as well as Swiss citizens working and living in Serbia, represent an important cultural and economic bridge for further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.