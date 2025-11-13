Iran comes up with initiative to mint joint investment platform with Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Iran proposes to establish a joint platform to promote investment opportunities in Kyrgyzstan, Gholamhossein Mozaffari, governor of Razavi Khorasan Province in northeastern Iran, said at the opening of the Kyrgyz Expo 2025 in Kyrgyzstan today, Trend reports.

According to him, a joint platform between Iran and Kyrgyzstan can create sustainable opportunities for investors from both countries.

Mozaffari noted that the Sarakhs and Dogar border crossings in Iran are open to businessmen for import and export, and Iran is ready to help eliminate existing obstacles in this direction.

The official recalled that the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), of which Kyrgyzstan is also a member, and Iran came into force in May 2025, enabling the exchange of products between the two countries at a lower cost because duties on 87 percent of products exchanged between Iran and the EAEU have been reduced to zero.

As a result, he explained, businessmen from both countries are exporting or importing their products to or from Iran on a duty-free basis.

The governor visited Kyrgyzstan on November 11 with a delegation of 40 businessmen and economic executives.

On December 25, 2023, a free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU was signed in St. Petersburg, Russia. It is expected that after the agreement comes into force, trade turnover will reach $18-20 billion within five to seven years.

Moreover, on May 15, 2025, the free trade agreement between Iran and the member states of the EAEU entered into force.

