Next wave of former IDPs heads back to Azerbaijan's Aghdam and Khojali (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13.​ Following the directive of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to territories liberated from occupation continues, with new relocation caravans dispatched to Aghdara district's Vangli village and Khojaly district's Badara and Dashbulag villages, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

According to information, families moving to these villages are temporarily living throughout the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

In total, nine families totaling 31 people were relocated to Dashbulag village, six families totaling 19 people to Badara village, and eleven families totaling 45 people to Vangli village.

The residents returning to their homeland expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care provided to them. They also expressed their gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, our heroic soldiers and officers who liberated our lands from occupation, and begged reprieve for those martyrs who gave their lives on this path.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel