Turkish ministry calls off C-130 aircraft operations for safety checks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13.​ Türkiye has temporarily suspended the flights of C-130 aircraft, an official from the country’s Ministry of National Defense told reporters, Trend reports.

The ministry official pointed out that the suspension, kicking in on November 12, 2025, is a precautionary step.

"All aircraft have undergone thorough technical inspections, and once the checks are fully completed and safety is confirmed, the flights will resume," the official added.

To note, on November 11, 2025, a Turkish Air Force C-130 cargo aircraft crashed near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border after departing from Azerbaijan en route to Türkiye. All 20 military personnel on board, including the flying crew, perished.

