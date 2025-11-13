Azerbaijan and Georgia strengthen cooperation in justice sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov held a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Paata Salia, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice.

The minister expressed his satisfaction with the reception of the guest in Azerbaijan and stressed that the relations between our countries, based on mutual trust, are successfully developing not only at the bilateral level, but also within the framework of international organizations.

Farid Ahmadov emphasized that the first official visit to Azerbaijan by Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, following their assumption of office earlier this year, once again underscores the genuine nature of bilateral relations between the two nations, which are founded on the principles of mutual respect and trust.

The meeting discussed the study of international experience to improve the executive, special executive, and probationary spheres, the implementation of effective exchange of experience with Georgia in this direction, as well as the contribution to the development of relations of the legal forum in Batumi in 2022, and the signed Memorandum of Cooperation. The parties exchanged views on further joint activities and new areas of cooperation.

The meeting noted that digitization in the field of justice is a priority for both countries. It was noted that innovative steps are being taken in our country to digitize enforcement processes - the “electronic auction” platform, the “Mobile Enforcement” application, as well as providing access to documents and the legislative database. E-qanun.ai, an AI-powered legal search platform, is operating successfully.

In conclusion, it was emphasized that this visit and the meetings held will contribute significantly to the exchange of experience and opinions, as well as to the further strengthening of legal cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.