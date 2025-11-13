Peruvian artist Sol Alejo set to showcase alpacas in exhibition at Heydar Aliyev Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13.​ Peruvian artist Sol Alejo will open his exhibition, The Imaginary World between the Andes and the Caucasus, at the Heydar Aliyev Center on December 18, Trend reports.

The exhibition’s central figures are alpacas, symbolic of the Andean highlands. In Alexo’s paintings, the animals are portrayed with human emotions, offering a unique blend of nature and sentiment.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to view works created exclusively for the Baku exhibition. For the first time, Alexo’s alpaca characters are presented against the backdrop of Baku and Shamakhi’s historic landmarks and notable sites, including the Alpaca Farm in Shamakhi, Baku’s Ferris wheel, the city boulevard, and the vicinity of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Having participated in over 60 local and international exhibitions, Alejo cultivated a passion for art from an early age. Drawing inspiration from the landscapes of the Andes and Caucasus mountains, his work emphasizes alpacas as a shared, transboundary motif, illustrating the capacity of art to serve as a bridge between cultures. Within his paintings, the alpacas function not only as narrative elements but also carry symbolic and emotional significance.

