Renovation of liberated Azerbaijani village begins with million-manat investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13.​ Reconstruction and restoration efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories continue in a phased manner, Trend reports, citing Azerbaijan’s single internet portal of public procurement.

According to the portal, repair work will be carried out on several private homes in the Khojavend district as part of ongoing efforts. The restoration will touch base with private houses in Guzumkend village of the district, encompassing a total of 40 homes that stretch over 6,732 square meters.

The State Service for Restoration, Construction, and Management has finalized the related preparations in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts.

Beyaz Insaat Limited Liability Company (LLC) has been brought on board for the project, with a contract wrapped up for the work. The total cost of repairing the homes in the village is estimated at 2.3 million manat ($1.35 million).

