Aircraft with corpses of Turkish servicemen leaves Tbilisi for Ankara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The Turkish Air Force A400M aircraft carrying the bodies of 20 servicemen who died in the crash of a C130 military transport aircraft in Georgia departed from Tbilisi for Ankara on November 13, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the statement, an official farewell ceremony for the martyrs will be held in Ankara, followed by their funeral.

On November 11, a Turkish Air Force C-130 military transport aircraft vanished from radar 27 minutes after departing Ganja Airport and subsequently crashed in Georgia. The incident resulted in the deaths of all 20 personnel on board, including crew members.

