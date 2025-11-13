Baku celebrates 42nd anniversary of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The 42nd anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was celebrated in Baku, Trend reports.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Milli Majlis, representatives of the diplomatic corps, public and political figures, and media representatives.

The event began with a moment of silence in memory of the Turkish military personnel killed in the crash of a Turkish C-130 military transport plane in Georgia. The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye were then played.

Next, the head of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus representative office in Baku, Ufug Turganer, and Azerbaijani MP Javanshir Feyziyev spoke.

The speakers discussed the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, ongoing joint projects, and opportunities for future cooperation. They expressed confidence that relations between the two fraternal countries will strengthen further in the future.