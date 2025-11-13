U.S. coal production climbs in 2025, forecast to decline slightly in 2026

U.S. coal production reached 141 million short tons (MMst) in the third quarter of 2025, the highest since 3Q23 and up 10% from the previous quarter, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its latest outlook.

