EIA forecasts U.S. gasoline and diesel prices to fall in 2026
Retail gasoline and diesel prices in the United States are expected to decline in 2026 as lower crude oil prices reduce costs at the pump, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its latest outlook.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy