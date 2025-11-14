Montenegro to open embassy in Riyadh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Before the appointment of an ambassador, Montenegro will designate a chargé d’affaires at its Embassy in Riyadh at the beginning of 2026, Trend reports citing the country's government website.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajić in a letter sent to His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Spajić recently paid an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he held highly successful talks with His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the visit, the two leaders exchanged views on opportunities for further strengthening cooperation between Montenegro and Saudi Arabia, founded on long-standing friendship and mutual respect. On that occasion, the opening of Montenegro’s Embassy in Riyadh was announced.

The visit also provided an opportunity to present Montenegro’s potential to the Saudi business community and investors, and to discuss cooperation with leading companies in the Kingdom’s dynamic and rapidly growing market.

In his letter marking the decision to open the Embassy, Prime Minister Spajić expressed gratitude for the exceptional hospitality and conveyed his admiration for the comprehensive development and transformation of Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that the Kingdom’s vision of growth, innovation, and sustainability serves as an inspiration to many countries.

"Encouraged by the positive outcome of my visit and the shared vision of enhancing relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, I wish to inform Your Royal Highness of the Government of Montenegro’s intention to adopt a Decision on the opening of a resident Embassy of Montenegro in Riyadh as soon as possible, and to appoint a chargé d’affaires to commence its work at the beginning of 2026," Prime Minister Spajić wrote in his letter.

The opening of the Embassy in Riyadh will further strengthen institutional cooperation and ensure a stronger presence of Montenegro in the market and across the Middle East region.