Kazakhstan Railways documents uptick in grain transportation

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 14. Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan Railways, or KTZ), the national railway operator, transported 1.54 million tons of grain in October 2025, which is a 26 percent increase compared to the same month last year, Trend reports via KTZ.

Domestic shipments rose by 38 percent to reach 356,000 tons, while exports grew by 23 percent to 1.2 million tons.

The most notable increase was recorded in shipments to Central Asia, which exceeded 760,000 tons, up by 25 percent year-on-year. Deliveries to Russian ports and the Baltic states doubled, while exports to Afghanistan surged by 63 percent.

Over the two-month period of September and October, KTZ transported 2.8 million tons of grain, 27 percent more than a year earlier. Domestic shipments jumped by 52 percent, while exports surpassed 2.2 million tons, a 21 percent rise.

In the first ten months of 2025, total grain transportation reached 11.2 million tons, which is 38 percent higher than in the previous year. Of this, 8.45 million tons were exported (up 39 percent), and domestic shipments increased by 34 percent.

KTZ stated that it has sufficient wagons and locomotives to ensure uninterrupted transportation of socially important cargo. A dedicated coordination headquarters works with exporters, wagon owners, government agencies, and industry associations to streamline logistics, while mobile teams in grain-producing regions facilitate prompt issue resolution and coordination.

Kazakhstan exhibits substantial agronomic capacity, particularly as a leading entity in the global wheat production and exportation landscape. The capacity is evidenced by a standard yearly output that has the potential to surpass 25 million tons, alongside an export capability projected to be approximately 12 million tons for the 2024 harvest cycle.