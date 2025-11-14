President Emomali Rahmon issues several key diplomatic appointments in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 14. By decree of President Emomali Rahmon, several diplomatic appointments and dismissals have been made in Tajikistan, Trend reports via the Tajik president's office.

Zavqi Zavqizoda has been relieved of his duties as the Minister of Economic Development and Trade and appointed as the new Ambassador of Tajikistan to the United States, replacing Farrukh Hamaralizoda, who served in the role for five years.

In other diplomatic changes, President Rahmon issued a decree dismissing Jamoliddin Ubaidulloev, Tajikistan’s Ambassador to France and Italy. Ubaidulloev will continue in his role as Ambassador to Italy, while Jamshed Khomidzoda, former Head of the International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been appointed as Ambassador to France.

A further decree dismissed Idibek Kalandar from his position as Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the OSCE, the UN, and other international organizations in Vienna. He has been succeeded by Manouchehr Jobir, who will take over as the new ambassador and representative to these organizations.

